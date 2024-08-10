Top track

Madonna - Into the Groove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Madonna Party

Metropolis
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Madonna - Into the Groove
Got a code?

About

After a stunning sold out first edition, we are back with 100% Madonna anthems all night long at the iconic Metropolis Club beach room in Bethnal Green.

Ask for a reminder to get first access to £5 tickets. They go on sale on Friday 19th July exclusively...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East London Nightlife
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.