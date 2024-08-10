DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a stunning sold out first edition, we are back with 100% Madonna anthems all night long at the iconic Metropolis Club beach room in Bethnal Green.
Ask for a reminder to get first access to £5 tickets. They go on sale on Friday 19th July exclusively...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.