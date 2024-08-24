DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Delusion Paradise

The Virgil
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $8.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Delusion Paradise presents

Delusion Paradise

Get ready for an epic night of electro, indie, experimental pop, darkwave, synthpop, industrial, and more at Delusion Paradise

Hosted By the stunning Zoe Roarz

Live Performances by Plasmic, Crying Castles, a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Virgil
$
Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

