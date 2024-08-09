Top track

Panda Riot - Like Flowers at Night

Panda Riot / Bow and Spear / Snowcuffs

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Panda Riot

Inspired by the dreamy underwater imagery of their collaborative short film, Dolphins and Porpoises, Rebecca Scott (vocals, keys) and Brian Cook (drum machine, guitar) formed the equally dreamy indie pop group Panda Riot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania circa Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Panda Riot
Bow & Spear
Snowcuffs

$12.50 ADV // $15 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snowcuffs, Bow & Spear, Panda Riot

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

