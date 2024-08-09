DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by the dreamy underwater imagery of their collaborative short film, Dolphins and Porpoises, Rebecca Scott (vocals, keys) and Brian Cook (drum machine, guitar) formed the equally dreamy indie pop group Panda Riot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania circa
Cobra Lounge presents...
Panda Riot
Bow & Spear
Snowcuffs
$12.50 ADV // $15 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
