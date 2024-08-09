DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Room 212 Presents: Clouds

Cherry Complex
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $8.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Room 212 Presents: Clouds

Friday | August 9th | Cherry | 10PM - LATE

Hardcore noise swirling over break-neck percussion evolves and envelopes, without overreaching, never conceding to gimmickry. Ecstasy binds itself together with impending dread, like be...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.