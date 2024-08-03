Top track

Popcaan - When Mi Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOMESWTHME: the celebration

Peckham Levels
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Popcaan - When Mi Party
Got a code?

About

2 YEARS OF HOMESWTHME ~ 62 YEARS OF JAMAICAN INDEPENDENCE ~ VERY VERY SPECIAL SCENES

We've missed you this summer, but it feels good to be back! And to celebrate properly, we’ll be bringing you the best of Dancehall, Reggae & other HOMESWTHME sounds ~ not...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by HOMESWTHME.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.