Sentimento festival - Abbonamento

Averna Spazio Open
30 Aug - 1 Sept
GigsPalermo
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SENTIMENTO Festival

30 e 31 Agosto 2024

Averna Spazio Open

Dalle 17:00 all’01:00

+ Final Secret Party (incluso nell’abbonamento)

Quando c’è sentimento, non c’è mai pentimento, arriva a Palermo il primo SENTIMENTO Festival, che mette insieme ragione e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da IDDI s.r.l..

Averna Spazio Open

Via Paolo Gili, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

