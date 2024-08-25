Top track

Kashcoming - How Low

Zsongo x Kashcoming

FITZ
Sun, 25 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

More than a party. Zsongo, a place free of prejudices, where everyone is welcome regardless of their ideology, culture, origin, orientation, gender...

Zsongo's purpose goes beyond a party.

Zsongo is characterized by African rhythms such as afrohouse afro...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ZSONGO CLUB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

FITZ

Calle De La Princesa 1, 28008 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

