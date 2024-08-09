Top track

Deepest Beat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Errorr: Ruback, Øostil, Victor Ruiz

E1
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deepest Beat
Got a code?

About

-ERRORR LONDON-Step into the night and lose yourself in the depths of techno at ERRORR LONDON.

This is not just an event; it’s an immersive experience brought to you by some of the finest DJs from the renowned Afterlife label, delivering powerful sets th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Ruback, Øostil, The Element and 2 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.