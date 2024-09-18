DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drew Thomas and Eyre Llew at 229 on 18th September.
Drew's music is a unique blend of grit pop, indie rock, queer rock, and high-energy alt-pop. With a knack for crafting arena-sized choruses and emotionally resonant, nostalgic lyrics, Drew spins tales of...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
