Discoverland con Niccolò Fabi

Eremo Club
Sun, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DISCOVERLAND, il duo formato da Pier Cortese e Roberto Angelini, annuncia l’uscita del suo terzo disco, prevista per

il prossimo 20 settembre, e un tour di presentazione che toccherà tutta l’Italia. Per la prima volta il duo pubblicherà un

concept album...

Eremo Club

Discoverland

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

