DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

JPEGMAFIA – LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

Élysée Montmartre
Sun, 26 Jan 2025, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€36.26

About JPEGMAFIA

The Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper/producer JPEGmafia marries grit to the avant garde with an acaustic production style that lets him cultivate a battleground on which his lyrics rage. Songs about his time in the marines, teenage incarceration and Read more

Event information

Super! présente

Jpegmafia en concert exceptionnel le 26 janvier 2025 à l'Elysée Montmartre !

Après avoir produit six titres sur le dernier album de Kanye West et remporté un franc succès en 2023 avec « SCARING THE HOES ! », JPEGMAFIA revient avec le nouv...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JPEGMAFIA

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

