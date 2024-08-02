Top track

Mannequin Death Squad & DZ Deathrays - Safe and Warm

Mannequin Death Squad + BEX + Miss Kill

The Lanes
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Dancing between genres, whilst not falling in one for too long.” – Rolling Stone (IN)

"A mixture of L7, The Distillers and Paramore with a very angelic yet gritty vibe about it" - Heavy Mag

Mannequin Death Squad is an instrument swapping, rock/punk band...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miss Kill, Bex, Mannequin Death Squad

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

