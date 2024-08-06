DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE SUM + GARDEN LIVE

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 6 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Sum: TheSum was born on South Clerk Street, Edinburgh, and has been the source ofboundless joy, composed of 3 members, including brothers Emile and Louis Faureand Euan McDonell. The set of original indie-rock style songs are yet to beperformed live, so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

