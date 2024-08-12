Top track

Incantation + Stone Horns

Le Molotov
Mon, 12 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€17.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Devoured Death
About

Les vétérans du death metal Incantation préparent les masses pour leur 13ème album, Unholy Deification, via Relapse Records.

Édifié par plus de trois décennies d'expérience et validé par des pairs chevronnés et nouveaux, Incantation est plus vital que jam...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Incantation

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

