Top track

Food for the Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

It's Murph

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$48.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Food for the Soul
Got a code?

About

An Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

Friday, August 2nd, 2024

It's Murph

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Doors 10pm / 21+ w/Valid ID

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

it's murph

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.