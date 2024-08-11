DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Malaprop's Bookstore / Café presents: John Vercher in conversation with Jason Mott on August 11 at Citizen Vinyl. Doors at 6 p.m., author event at 7 p.m. Free!
John Vercher lives in the Philadelphia region with his wife and two sons and has an MFA in Crea...
