Scream/Shout August Weekender: Day 2

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SCREAM/SHOUT WEEKENDER: We present the first Scream/Shout weekender, featuring some of our favourite bands from the past year. Some of the most exciting, unique acts we've witnessed, all performing over two midsummer days at the Old Blue Last - don't miss...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scream/Shout.
Lineup

Weatherman, The Guzzlarks, King Mackerel

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

