Curses + Nuovo Testamento

Le Molotov
Sun, 3 Nov, 8:30 pm
About

CURSES (Live) [Post-punk - DE]

Basé à Berlin, Curses est connu pour mélanger les éléments sombres et romantiques du post-punk à l'énergie lourde qui caractérise tous les éléments du spectre de la musique électronique. Avec deux albums sur Dischi Autunno...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuovo Testamento, Curses

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

