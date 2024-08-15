Top track

Devon James & ANT LaROCK - Ghetto Style (Junior Sanchez Remix)

Rvdiovctive + Friends

1-800-LUCKY
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

RVDIOVCTIVE kicks off their monthly residency at 1-800 Lucky!!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by RVDIOVCTIVE LLC.

Lineup

Dude Skywalker, Alex Cecil

Venue

1-800-LUCKY

143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

