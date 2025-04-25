DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shaun Williamson singing at the World Indoor Bowls championships in 2014 was arguably the most uplifting two minutes of sporting television ever filmed. Best known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders, Williamson now brings you Barrioke – an event that al
Read more
There are icons of silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man of TV - Shaun Williamson.
This is an 18+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.