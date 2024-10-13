Top track

Joshua Baraka

Amazing Grace
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Columbo Music Presents: Joshua Baraka

Uganda’s fastest rising artist, Joshua Baraka, is making waves globally with his soulful and borderless sound.

As one of the country's most-streamed artists, he has joined the likes of Tyla and Ayra Starr on Spotify'...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joshua Baraka, DJ Neptune

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

