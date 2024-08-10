DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

James Kennedy - Hamptons

The Room
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJEast Hampton
$39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for JAMES KENNEDY at THE ROOM East Hampton.

AUGUST 10TH

This is a STRICT 21+ Event

ALL SALES FINAL

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Rose Gold Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Kennedy

Venue

The Room

174 Daniels Hole Road, Long Island, New York 11937, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
1000 capacity

