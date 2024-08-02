DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plant Matter w/ Lonnie, brinstarr

Sleeping Village
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$17.51
About

$14 Adv + Fees | 21+

Plant Matter is the recording and live outlet for the songwriting of Gabe Bostick, and his collaboration with friends. Seeped in the soup of the Chicago music world, seeking to stretch the limits of his own love and those of his peers...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

