Chutney Gold

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 18 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
£29.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Chutney Soca Event (basically indo Caribbean and soca)

For any ticketing enquiries please contact DICE's Help Centre first, or contact info@claphamgrand.com

14+ (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+. No more than two under 18s per adult)

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

