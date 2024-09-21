Top track

Herbert - I Hadn't Known (I Only Heard)

Live at Robert Johnson présente Herbert (live)

Badaboum
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Concert — Live at Robert Johnson présente Herbert (live)

________________________

🎟 NOS TARIFS :

Préventes :

early 12€

regular 14€

late 16€

L’événement accepte les personnes de moins 18 ans, ainsi que les personnes de moins de...

Tout public
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Herbert

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

