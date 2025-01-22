Top track

Against Them All

Stick To Your Guns + special guests

Locomotiv Club
Wed, 22 Jan 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

22.01.25 Italy Bologna Locomotiv Club

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da ERocks Production.

Lineup

Stick To Your Guns

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

