Uno dei giovani talenti usciti dalla serie Rai di successo Mare Fuori, Matteo Paolillo non è solo un attore, ma anche un cantante. Il celebre Edoardo Conte è, infatti, anche l'autore e l'interprete della sigla della serie che lo ha reso famoso. Vieni a sco
Calabria Movie - 5th edition DAY 1
Proiezione film in concorso
Ospite speciale Matteo Paolillo protagonista della serie Mare Fuori
Focus sulla serie Chirstian in collab. w/ SKY con ospiti: Silvia D'amico e Francesco Colella
