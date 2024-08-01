DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Calabria Movie-DAY 1

Villa Comunale
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
FilmCrotone
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Matteo Paolillo

Uno dei giovani talenti usciti dalla serie Rai di successo Mare Fuori, Matteo Paolillo non è solo un attore, ma anche un cantante. Il celebre Edoardo Conte è, infatti, anche l'autore e l'interprete della sigla della serie che lo ha reso famoso. Vieni a sco Read more

Event information

Calabria Movie - 5th edition DAY 1

Proiezione film in concorso

Ospite speciale Matteo Paolillo protagonista della serie Mare Fuori

Focus sulla serie Chirstian in collab. w/ SKY con ospiti: Silvia D'amico e Francesco Colella

LEGGI ATTENTAMENTE! SOTTOSCR...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Calabria Movie APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matteo Paolillo

Venue

Villa Comunale

Viale Regina Margherita, 98, 88900 Crotone KR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

