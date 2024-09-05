DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DREAD MAR I

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $63.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dread Mar-I is a prominent Argentine reggae artist known for his emotive vocals and fusion of deep roots reggae with lovers rock. Born Mariano Javier Castro in Quequén in 1978, he moved to Buenos Aires as a child, where his passion for reggae, inspired by...

All ages
Presented by Remolino Entertainment
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dread Mar-I

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

