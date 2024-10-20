DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff

Purgatory
Sun, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff are teaming up to bring a tour de force of alternative folk to listening rooms across the country. Stancioff, a recent signee of North Carolina-based label YepRoc Record...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden, Eliza Edens

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

