Makes My Blood Dance and special guests

The Meadows
Thu, 5 Sept, 5:30 pm
GigsNew York
$16.18
About

Zer0 2 LGHT Sp33d FEST feat Makes My Blood Dance and Special Guests

Makes My Blood Dance

Tempest City

In The Next Life

BLVCK SVN

Outpost 79

ONWARD DEBACLE

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Zer0 2 LGHT Sp33d FEST
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

