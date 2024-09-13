Top track

Yu Su: Ambientale Live Set

In Sheep's Clothing
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DJ, composer and instrumentalist Yu Su’s electronic music exists at the intersection of ambient and dance. Born in Kaifeng, China and based in Vancouver, the producer infuses her 2021 sophomore album Yellow River Blue with elements of house, synth pop and Read more

In Sheep's Clothing presents an intimate night of LIVE ambient electronic music from Kaifeng-born composer, DJ, and sound artist Yu Su. Tapping into an expansive repertoire of “forth world” ambience and left-field dance music, Yu Su’s emotion-packed compos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by In Sheep's Clothing hi-fi.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

In Sheep's Clothing

1460 N Sweetzer Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

