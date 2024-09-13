DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ, composer and instrumentalist Yu Su’s electronic music exists at the intersection of ambient and dance. Born in Kaifeng, China and based in Vancouver, the producer infuses her 2021 sophomore album Yellow River Blue with elements of house, synth pop and
In Sheep's Clothing presents an intimate night of LIVE ambient electronic music from Kaifeng-born composer, DJ, and sound artist Yu Su. Tapping into an expansive repertoire of “forth world” ambience and left-field dance music, Yu Su’s emotion-packed compos...
