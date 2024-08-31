Top track

David Ramirez - Harder to Lie

David Ramirez @ Robert's Westside

Robert's Westside
Sat, 31 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robert's Westside Presents:

DAVID RAMIREZ
w/ Guest

General Admission Advance: *$20 + Service Fees
*General Admission Day Of Show: $25 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $30 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission includ...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Ramirez

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

