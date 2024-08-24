Top track

Le Cannibale all'Ex Macello

Ex Macello
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJMilano
Free

About

È ancora estate ma Le Cannibale ha deciso di sradicarvi dagli ombrelloni e riportarvi in pista. Vi aspettiamo all'Ex Macello di viale Molise per il primo party gratuito della nuova stagione con due dei nostri dj preferiti.

Cobra è quel dj che ti ac***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale

Lineup

Velasco

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia

Doors open7:00 pm

