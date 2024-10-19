Top track

Louisa Stancioff - Cass's Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, Louisa Stancioff at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Louisa Stancioff - Cass's Song
Got a code?

About

Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, Louisa Stancioff

Songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff are teaming up to bring a tour de force of alternative folk to listening rooms across the country. Stancioff, a recent signe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Askew
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.