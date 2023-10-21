Top track

Ich Bin Ein Auslander

Pop Will Eat Itself

229
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pop Will Eat Itself

20th & 21st October

Special Guests - Utah Saints, Wasted Youth (20th Only)

On Sale 9am Monday 6th February

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Pop Will Eat Itself, Utah Saints

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

