Top track

Lugatti & 9ine - Sonnenuntergang (feat. Longus Mongus)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lugatti und 9ine

Muffathalle
Thu, 3 Oct 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€43.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lugatti & 9ine - Sonnenuntergang (feat. Longus Mongus)
Got a code?

About

Lugatti & 9ine kommen für ein Konzert nach München

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren

Präsentiert von sonic boom event & artistservice GmbH.

Venue

Muffathalle

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.