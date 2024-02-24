DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lost In Disco returns to the beautiful Bush Hall on February 24th – the same raucous party with a soundtrack of disco, soul, funk, rare groove and assorted 70s and 80s dance bangers. A night where the young-at-heart, come together in joyful celebration – t...
