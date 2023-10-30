Top track

tear me apart

Robert Grace

Yard Club
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKöln
€23.06

About

His first track for the label ‘Fake Fine’ went platinum in Ireland, spent five weeks at No 1 on both the Irish Homegrown charts and the Shazam Ireland Charts.

Alongside Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan, Robert was only the third Irish male solo act to have Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Moonkid, Robert Grace

Venue

Yard Club

Neusser Landstraße 2, 50735 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

