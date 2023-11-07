Top track

Jimmy Brown w/ Rovv

Chop Shop
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $48.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jimmy Brown is an R&B singer-songwriter from South Korea. Jimmy Brown's name combines his English name, Jimmy, and the last name of one of his favorite artists, Chris Brown. He debuted in 2017 with "She Lovin' It." Brown is also part of Warner Chappell Mus Read more

Presented by Chop Shop
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jimmy Brown

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

