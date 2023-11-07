DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jimmy Brown is an R&B singer-songwriter from South Korea. Jimmy Brown's name combines his English name, Jimmy, and the last name of one of his favorite artists, Chris Brown. He debuted in 2017 with "She Lovin' It." Brown is also part of Warner Chappell Mus
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.