Moon Panda

The Lexington
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Composed of Californian vocalist/bassist Maddy Myers and Danish guitarist Gustav Moltke, bewitching dream pop duo Moon Panda bring their blissed out, dreamy vibes to The Lexington, London on Thurs 19th October 2023 as part of their UK Tour!

Presented by Disorder.

Lineup

Moon Panda

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

