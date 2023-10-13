Top track

Elijah

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blood Red Shoes

The Star and Garter
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elijah
Got a code?

About

Hi we’re Blood Red Shoes. If you don’t know us, we’re an alternative band from the UK, we’ve been around a while now, we’ve made 6 albums and played over 1200 live shows all over the world. For 2023 we felt like honouring our punk rock roots by playing a r Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Blood Red Shoes

Venue

The Star and Garter

8-20 Fairfield St, Manchester M1 2QF
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.