DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linecheck SINGLE DAY - Thursday 23 Nov

BASE Milano
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:00 am
GigsMilano
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🔵 DAY 1 MEETING / 23rd Nov from 10 am to 7.30 pm

Panels, workshops, in depth conversations, networking & matchmaking sessions, exploring the hot topics in the music industry at the intersection with other creative industries: media, fashion, gaming, film Read more

Presented by Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.