Animals As Leaders + special guest

Magazzini Generali
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Animals As Leaders EU Tour

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Animals as Leaders, Parrhesia

Venue

Magazzini Generali

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
1000 capacity

