Dinky Disco

Doña
Fri, 29 Sept, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Dinky Disco is back!

Inviting all Mamas, Papas, Uncles & Aunts to bring their Dinkys and Dinkettes for a cocktail and a croobie*. All ages welcome from new born baba to mid size dinkys [kids, all kids].

DINKYS [babys & kids] do NOT need a ticket

Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.
Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

