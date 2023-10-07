Top track

Everybody Hates Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coach Party

Hangar 34
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everybody Hates Me
Got a code?

About

HSP PRSNTS: Coach Party

Plus guests Girl Scout

This is a 16+ event

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Coach Party, Girl Scout

Venue

Hangar 34

34 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.