SIMONY

La Marquise
23 Nov - 24 Nov
GigsLyon
€18.50
About

« Bloqué dans le réel, j’ai dû combattre mes peurs et mes doutes pour trouver la paix. »

VORTEX, le nouvel EP de SIMONY, nous plonge dans une réalité parallèle. Un parcours dans le temps à la recherche du bonheur : d'un passé douloureux (« A13 »), aux émo

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

