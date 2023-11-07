Top track

Elder with guests Slomosa

The Fleece
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Catastasis
About

Melding heavy psychedelic sounds with progressive elements and evocative soundscapes, Elder return to the UK this November in support of their newest offering 'Innate Passage'. The band has reinvented their sound over the course of five albums to grow from Read more

Presented by Desertscene.

Lineup

Steak, Slomosa, Elder

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

