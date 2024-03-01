Top track

The Movielife

The Glass House
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$46.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Movielife: Celebrating 21 years of "Forty Hour Train to Penn" with very special guests Further Seems Forever and Fairweather.

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
The Movielife, Further Seems Forever, Fairweather

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

