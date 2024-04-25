Top track

EDGE & robdbloc - Long Beach

Robdbloc

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23

About

La Maroquinerie présente : ROBDBLOC

Après la sortie de son premier album "Faux Départs" le 08 décembre 2023, robdbloc annonce son premier concert à Paris.

Suite à une série d’EP et quelques apparitions remarquées en featuring, notamment sur Memoria de Ja...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Maroquinerie.
Lineup

robdbloc

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

