K-Pop Mixtape: Providence, RI

Alchemy
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
DJProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

K-Pop Mixtape is the premium K-Pop Dance Party experience! Enjoy an evening of dancing in a fun and friendly atmosphere alongside your favorite K-Pop hits. Whether you’re BTS ARMY, Blink, Atiny, Bunnies, or any other fanbase, this party is a place for you!...

This is an 18+ event
The Hammer Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

