DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
K-Pop Mixtape is the premium K-Pop Dance Party experience! Enjoy an evening of dancing in a fun and friendly atmosphere alongside your favorite K-Pop hits. Whether you’re BTS ARMY, Blink, Atiny, Bunnies, or any other fanbase, this party is a place for you!...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.